Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 February 1   09:51

The Port of Tilbury has expanded its fleet with its third LHM 550 mobile harbour crane from Liebherr Great Britain. The multifunctional crane has been acquired to support the growing operations of London’s major Port, including Aggregate Industries’ new cement grinding manufacturing facility and import terminal, Forth Ports Group said.

The crane arrived on 18th January via the Baltic Sea fully assembled on the MV Meri heavy load vessel from Liebherr-MCCtec Rostock, Germany. With an outreach of 54 metres and 144-tonne configured lifting capacity, the LHM 550 is engineered for high-volume cargo throughput. The unloading of the crane was assisted by an LH 150 Port Litronic material handler which has been in operation at Tilbury since 2023.

The LHM 550 crane has been specified with additional technology, including an over-pressure system to best aid future projects, including Aggregate Industries’ facility on the Port. Once it’s operational in 2026, the crane will handle granulated blast furnace slag (GBFS) a low carbon alternative to conventional cement, unloading it from the vessel into the hopper of the plant. Due to the aggressive nature of GBFS, an over-pressure system has been fitted to force ventilate the slewing platform of the crane to prevent product ingress into the machine rooms. Furthermore, corrosion control of the mobile harbour crane is largely protected by the paint finish. Liebherr applies the same paint finish on the LHM crane range as it does for its offshore and ship cranes, ensuring that the quality exceeds most port standards.

Aggregate Industries’ new facility will allow the company to serve its customers 24/7 with conventional, low carbon and circular cementitious materials from five loading heads. In alignment with Forth Port’s objective to achieve net-zero emissions, the mobile harbour crane incorporates several of Liebherr’s green technologies. Firstly, the LieGEN energy recovery system captures and reuses energy, enhancing operational efficiency and reducing fuel consumption. The latest engine technology is fitted to comply with the most stringent emissions standards, setting new benchmarks for environmentally friendly port equipment. The crane can operate on Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) fuel, supporting the Port’s initiative to operate the crane on HVO from the delivery date, thereby reducing carbon emissions.

Finally, the crane’s electric-ready design allows for connection to an electrical power supply, facilitating the transition to zero emission operations in the future. These innovations underscore a commitment to sustainability and demonstrate a proactive approach to enhancing the ecological footprint of the Port’s operations.

