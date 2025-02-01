  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

2025 February 1   14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, says that it has acquired Ablemans LCS Oy (ALCS), a company renowned for its expertise in cruise vessel refits, dockings and technical services.

The acquisition of ALCS will enhance Elomatic’s offerings for shipowners, providing a full suite of technical services and solutions. ALCS brings extensive knowledge and experience in managing refit and retrofit projects for the shipbuilding industry.  This enhances Elomatic’s established expertise within the marine sector, whilst supporting the expansion of Elomatic’s service capabilities beyond design solutions.

The acquisition establishes Elomatic as an end-to-end solutions provider for the maritime industry. By combining ALCS’s expertise in fleetwide conversions and technical upgrades with Elomatic’s expertise in fuel and energy efficiency solutions, the company is now equipped to offer a comprehensive solution package to help shipowners manage the increasingly demanding sustainability goals of the marine industry.

With this latest acquisition, Elomatic can expand its offerings into areas such as battery energy storage systems (BESS), air lubrication systems (ALS), scrubber conversions, future fuels upgrades, and life-saving appliances. This expansion, when combined with Elomatic’s current technology, such as the patented Elogrid™ tunnel thruster grid system, will serve as an entry point for comprehensive fuel savings and energy efficiency solutions.  As the maritime industry adapts to more stringent emissions regulation, measured by CII and EEXI, these innovative solutions will become increasingly more vital in achieving compliance.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to continuous innovation, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the maritime industry as part of the group’s updated strategy.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad

16:45

EU invests over €1.2 bln in cross-border infrastructure

16:14

New owners found for bankrupt German shipyards Nobiskrug and FSG

15:44

Norwegian authorities bring in ship suspected in Baltic Sea cable damage

15:04

Meyer Werft launches "zero4cruise" project to revolutionize cruise ship fuel cell technology

14:32

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch joint shipping network

14:22

Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

13:42

UK Dredging expands fleet with advanced water injection dredger

13:05

DEME secures €300 mln contracts for Nordlicht offshore wind farms

12:39

Port crane market projected to reach $2.7 bln by 2034

12:39

Rotterdam bunkering volumes down 0.9%, LNG bunkering up 52% in 2024

12:09

MODEC and TOYO secure AiP from ABS for Blue Ammonia FPSO

11:45

Svitzer wins major terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

11:04

Ørsted, PGE to build 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Poland

10:30

MAN Energy Solutions' ammonia engine reaches 100% load in testing

10:23

MHI to build offshore patrol vessel for Indonesia under JICA

09:59

Port of Vancouver authorizes LNG bunkering

2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel