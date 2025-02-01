Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

Elomatic, an international consulting and engineering company, says that it has acquired Ablemans LCS Oy (ALCS), a company renowned for its expertise in cruise vessel refits, dockings and technical services.

The acquisition of ALCS will enhance Elomatic’s offerings for shipowners, providing a full suite of technical services and solutions. ALCS brings extensive knowledge and experience in managing refit and retrofit projects for the shipbuilding industry. This enhances Elomatic’s established expertise within the marine sector, whilst supporting the expansion of Elomatic’s service capabilities beyond design solutions.

The acquisition establishes Elomatic as an end-to-end solutions provider for the maritime industry. By combining ALCS’s expertise in fleetwide conversions and technical upgrades with Elomatic’s expertise in fuel and energy efficiency solutions, the company is now equipped to offer a comprehensive solution package to help shipowners manage the increasingly demanding sustainability goals of the marine industry.

With this latest acquisition, Elomatic can expand its offerings into areas such as battery energy storage systems (BESS), air lubrication systems (ALS), scrubber conversions, future fuels upgrades, and life-saving appliances. This expansion, when combined with Elomatic’s current technology, such as the patented Elogrid™ tunnel thruster grid system, will serve as an entry point for comprehensive fuel savings and energy efficiency solutions. As the maritime industry adapts to more stringent emissions regulation, measured by CII and EEXI, these innovative solutions will become increasingly more vital in achieving compliance.

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to continuous innovation, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the maritime industry as part of the group’s updated strategy.