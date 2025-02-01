EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

Strategic partnership aims to deliver innovative and sustainable offshore ship management solutions, addressing industry challenges in decarbonisation and digitalisation.

EDT Offshore, a leading provider of integrated marine and subsea services, and Synergy Marine Group, a global ship management company announced the formation of EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd, a joint venture designed to deliver tailored ship management solutions to the offshore industry, Synergy Marine Group said.

Registered in Cyprus, this new entity combines EDT Offshore’s extensive expertise in offshore operations with Synergy Marine Group’s reputation for quality-driven technical management and innovative maritime solutions. Together, the joint venture aims to address the unique challenges of offshore operations while aligning with global priorities in decarbonisation and digitalisation.

“This joint venture represents a strategic evolution of our shared vision for operational excellence,” said Giles Heimann, Director-Shipmanagement & Operations, EDT Offshore. “By combining our expertise, EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd is well-positioned to meet the demands of the offshore sector and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

Ajay Chaudhry, Co-CEO Ship Management, Synergy Marine Group, added, “This partnership highlights our commitment to fostering innovation and delivering customised solutions for the offshore industry. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate operational efficiency and tackle critical challenges like decarbonisation and digitalisation.”

EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd will address key challenges in offshore vessel management, including the high energy demands of dynamic positioning, limited access to alternative fuels, and the growing need for sustainable retrofitting. Leveraging advanced technologies and best practices, the joint venture aims to provide customised management solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the offshore sector.

This collaboration also aligns with the increasing growth in subsea and renewable energy projects, as well as offshore terminal operations—areas where EDT Offshore has long-standing expertise. The joint venture will support the maintenance and upgrading of offshore facilities and the expansion of exploration and production activities worldwide.

The formation of EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd marks a significant milestone for both EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group. With a commitment to operational efficiency, innovation, and sustainable practices, the joint venture is poised to deliver exceptional value to clients and stakeholders globally.

About EDT Offshore

Established in 1980 in Limassol, Cyprus, EDT Offshore is a leading provider of offshore and marine services. With expertise in oil rig support, vessel chartering, logistics, subsea support, and project management, EDT delivers tailored solutions backed by a commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovation. Its vertically integrated services and partnerships with global oil majors position it as a trusted leader in the offshore industry.

About Synergy Marine Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Synergy Marine Group is renowned for its through-life asset management approach and innovative partnership strategies with leading shipowners. Managing over 700 vessels, including LNG carriers, LPG vessels, and container ships, Synergy employs more than 28,000 seafarers across its global network. With a focus on crew wellbeing, digitalisation, and sustainability, Synergy is redefining the ship management landscape.