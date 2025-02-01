Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

The Center was advised by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) to provide environmental and CRZ clearance for the port’s development at the end of December 2024

The Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) was advised by the expert appraisal committee (EAC) to provide environmental clearance for Vizhinjam International Seaport Ltd.’s (VISL) second and third phases. MoEF is anticipated to release an order shortly based on this advice. It is expected that both phases will cost a total of Rs 9,540 crore. Only after receiving environmental approval can the project’s concessionaire, Adani Group, start developing these phases, Maritime Gateway reported.

The Center was advised by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) to provide environmental and CRZ clearance for the port’s development at the end of December 2024. On January 4, VISL submitted an application for environmental clearance via the Center’s website. The EAC suggested it, and we are currently awaiting the Center’s approval to guarantee that capacity augmentation procedures can start as soon as possible. Because phase I was successful, phases II and III of the port are now urgently needed.

Additionally, the development will include a container storage yard and related infrastructure behind the 1,200m extension berth (within port limits), a 900m extension of the main breakwater, and a 1,220m long multipurpose berths with a capacity of 33.49 million metric tonnes per annum.

There will also be a 250m liquid berth (along the breakwater) with a capacity of 5 million metric tonnes per annum, as well as the development of a liquid cargo storage facility, where the product will be stored in tanks within the port area. Once completed, phases-II & III are expected to handle 5 million TEU (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units) containers, stated the minutes document.

The recommendation also pointed out that there will be a proper waste management system as a material recovery facility has been constructed at Vizhinjam incurring an expenditure of Rs 1.04 crore. Civil works are over and procurement of machinery is underway. This is intended to process solid waste (mostly plastic from households and collected marine litter) and recycle it for productive purposes.