2025 February 2   09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

Danish shipping major A.P. Møller – Mærsk has bid welcome to a 5,800 dwt container vessel Maersk Fukuoka which was built by Japanese shipbuilding titan Imabari Shipbuilding. The ABS classed vessel was handed over during a ceremony held on January 30 at Imabari’s shipyard in Hiroshima, Offshore Energy reported.

According to Imabari Shipbuilding, the newbuilding boasts a length of 254.94 meters, a width of 40 meters and a depth of 21.7 meters, with a gross tonnage of 57,907 tons.

It is understood that the Panama-flagged boxship has a main engine outfitted with an exhaust gas recirculation system (EGR), an emission control technology used on vessels to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by recirculating a portion of the exhaust gas back into the engine’s air intake. Owing to this, Maersk Fukuoka is considered compliant with the NOx Tier III stipulations.

In addition to this, to further meet the NOx III regulation, the generator engine was reportedly equipped with a selective catalytic reduction system (SCR) which cuts down on NOx emissions by injecting urea (an ammonia-based solution) into the exhaust gas stream before it passes through a catalyst, thus converting harmful NOx into harmless nitrogen and water.

As per the Japanese shipbuilding player, to ‘enhance’ the unit’s propulsion as well as environmental performance, energy-saving devices were installed near the propeller. The hull was also coated in paint that reduces friction with seawater.

As a result, Maersk Fukuoka’s carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction index (EEDI), which is the amount of CO2 emitted when transporting one ton of cargo over one nautical mile, is reduced by a ‘large’ margin.

Imabari also noted that the boxship was also fitted with a ballast water treatment system and complies with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships by maintaining an inventory of hazardous materials (IHM) as part of its ecological conservation measures.

In the past three weeks, a flurry of deliveries has been completed by Imabari Shipbuilding, though primarily in the bulker segment; namely, over the period between January 10 and January 29, the company rolled the red carpet for four 64,000 dwt bulk carriers, the 199.98 meter-long Madorosu, Norse Expansion, Ultra Confidence and Theodore Veniamis, and two 40,000 dwt bulkers, the 182.93-meter-long Ken Citrus and SSI Formidable II.

On the other hand, the Danish shipping heavyweight has progressed further with its effort to achieve an eco-friendly fleet and meet its climate neutrality ambitions.

At the beginning of December 2024, Maersk placed an order at two Chinese and one South Korean shipyard for the construction of a total of 20 containerships, varying in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU, equipped with liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel engines. The first delivery is projected for 2028 and the last for 2030.

The company’s most recent welcoming ceremony for a clean fuel-powered newbuild was held for its methanol-ready 12,800 TEU boxship Maersk Eunapolis which was handed over at Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU)’s shipyard on January 21, 2025.

