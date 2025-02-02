Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

Babcock says that more than 100 jobs were created at the company's newly opened Submarine Availability Support Hub (SASH) in Bristol, as it further invest in supporting the development of nuclear skills and defence infrastructure in the South West of England.

The bespoke facility brings together partners and experts from across the Defence Nuclear Enterprise including Babcock, the Ministry of Defence, the Submarine Delivery Agency and the UK’s Royal Navy, and demonstrates how collaboration between industry and government is strengthening Britain’s submarine enterprise as part of a critical national endeavour.

The additional roles, to the 400 already existing in the Hub, will include positions in engineering, project management, business and data analysts, adding to the already significant number of highly skilled personnel in the region, dedicated to the upkeep of the world’s most complex defence assets.

Welcoming the Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, the Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, to the official opening, we showcased our facility, which offers a step change in submarine support through a custom designed, collaborative working environment, promoting innovation and closer integration, and ensures data-led decisions are at the forefront of planning.

The Hub also further strengthens submarine support operations which we deliver at Devonport Royal Dockyard, our Rosyth facilities and His Majesty’s Naval Base Clyde.

Babcock CEO, David Lockwood said: “The Submarine Availability Support Hub is an exemplar facility for defence collaboration in the UK. We are working alongside our customers and partners to provide long-term sustainable infrastructure in the South West that will not only host and support the important operations that protect our country but also provide career opportunities for people passionate about our industry.”

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, the Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP said: “It was a privilege to open the new Babcock Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol, and to have the opportunity to speak with civilian colleagues and Navy personnel alike.

“The investment in this new facility is another demonstration of the government’s commitment to making defence an engine for growth.

“This brand new facility will benefit the UK’s nuclear deterrent, which safeguards our security, and bolsters our country’s prosperity.”

Submarine Delivery Agency (SDA) CEO Sir Chris Gardner, KBE, said: “The opening of the Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol provides a collaborative space that will support submarine availability for the Royal Navy in defence of our nation. This innovative facility is a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to the UK’s defence nuclear enterprise. It offers a dedicated capability for the Submarine Delivery Agency and Babcock to undertake vital joint work which will support waterfront operations, as well as presenting an opportunity to develop future talent by providing placement roles for engineering students.”