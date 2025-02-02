Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

Hapag-Lloyd says that in March it is starting with two new services: the Cross Med Express (XMX) and the Black Sea Express (BSX) which are together replacing our current West Med Black Sea (WBS) service. They will provide efficient coverage between the Black Sea and East Med to Egypt, the West Med and Morocco.

Some of the highlights of Hapag-Lloyd's revised products include:

Direct call between Istanbul (TR), Izmit (TR) and Gemlik (TR) with Tangier (MA), Casablanca (MA) and Barcelona (ES)

Gateway to the Black Sea, providing a fast and weekly service via Istanbul (TR) and Port Said (EG) to Constanta (RO)

Weekly connectivity to Hapag-Lloyd’s extensive Feeder & Shuttle network via Tangier (MA) to West Med destinations and to mainliner services to and from other regions

Connections via Port Said (EG) to Hapag-Lloyd’s extensive Feeder and Shuttle network for East Med and the global service network

Here's an overview of the full port coverage:

XMX

The port rotation will be the following: Istanbul (TR) → Izmit (TR) → Gemlik (TR) → Tangier (MA) → Casablanca (MA) → Barcelona (ES) → Istanbul (TR)

BSX

The port rotation will be the following: Istanbul (TR) → Port Said (MA) → Istanbul (TR) → Constanta (RO) → Istanbul (TR)