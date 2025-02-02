Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

Jan De Nul says it was contracted to install inter-array cables for German offshore wind farms ‘Nordlicht 1 and 2’. Once fully operational, the Nordlicht 1 and 2 wind farms are expected to provide 1.7 million German households with green energy. With this new contract, Jan De Nul now has six subsea cable projects for offshore wind energy lined up in Germany.

The Nordlicht wind park zone is located 85 kilometres north of the island of Borkum in the German North Sea and consists of two separate sites: Nordlicht 1 with a capacity of 980 megawatts and Nordlicht 2 with 630 megawatts. Pending a final investment decision, which is expected in 2025, offshore construction for Nordlicht 1 and 2 is anticipated to begin in 2026, with full operational status expected by 2028.

Once fully operational, their combined production is expected to be around 6 terawatt hours (TWh) per year, equal to the electricity consumption of 1.7 million German households. This represents significant progress in Germany's target of achieving greenhouse gas neutrality by 2045.