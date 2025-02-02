MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) says it has launched MOL Maritex Co., Ltd., a new company created by the merger of three MOL Group companies-MOL Marine & Engineering Co., Ltd., MOL Ocean Expert Co., Ltd., and MOL Ship Tech Inc. effective April 1, 2025.

The company name is a fusion of the names of the three merged companies (Note 2) and expresses the aspiration to become an "EX (PERT)" group in maritime "MARI (NE)" and technology "TE (CH)." The "X" in Maritex represents "future-oriented, challenging the unknown" and "a combination of the three companies' capabilities."

MOL Maritex will not only lead the way in marine safety and environmental protection by combining the strengths of the three companies, but will also offer services as a professional maritime technology group with a focus on "Digital Transformation of the Maritime Industry (DX)" and "Initiatives for a Carbon-Neutral Society (GX)." It will also support the growth businesses the MOL Group is focusing on, including the wind power generation-related business and offshore business, and in the future, will contribute to the realization of a carbon neutral society in the maritime industry by providing new value-added services through the combination of the merged three companies' capabilities.