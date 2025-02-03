  1. Home
2025 February 3   10:05

offshore

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

Iberdrola has inaugurated the operation and maintenance (M&O) centre in Saint-Brieuc, where 80 people will work, according to the company's release. The offshore wind farm is part of the strategic challenges of energy independence, decarbonisation and industrial renewal in France.  

The centre, located in Binic-Établesm, controls and manages the electricity production and maintenance of the park 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, playing a crucial role in its performance to ensure a continuous and reliable production of renewable energy. Initially, part of the activity will be carried out in coordination with teams from the Goëlo Enabler service vessel (SOV) based in the port of Saint-Malo.

In a second phase, they will be transferred to the port of Armor in Saint-Quay-Portrieux. After consultation with the users and local stakeholders involved, the port of Saint-Quay-Portrieux will accommodate the vessels responsible for daily maintenance. To accommodate them, the port development works will be financed by Iberdrola, for the benefit of the department of Côtes-d'Armor, owner of the port and responsible for the implementation of the project.  

With its 62 wind turbines installed over an area of 75 km², the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm, with a total capacity of 496 MW, produces about 1,820 GWh/year, which represents about 9% of Brittany's electricity consumption, the equivalent of 835,000 people.

