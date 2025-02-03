  1. Home
2025 February 3   10:41

shipbuilding

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

Höegh Autoliners celebrated the naming ceremony of the "Höegh Australis" in Manila, according to the company's release.

The "Höegh Australis" is the third vessel in the company's Aurora Class, following the earlier launches of "Höegh Aurora" and "Höegh Atlantic."

Höegh Autoliners highlighted the Aurora Class vessels as the largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers ever built. Compared to industry standards, these vessels reduce carbon emissions per car transported by 58%.

The company announced plans to power the first Aurora vessel entirely with clean ammonia by 2027, aiming to eliminate nearly all carbon emissions.

