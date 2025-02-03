  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

2025 February 3   12:21

shipping

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

The U.S.-flagged Great Lakes shipping fleet is undergoing a significant winter maintenance period, with an estimated $150 million being invested in upgrades and repairs across the region, according to MarineLink.

This investment will support hundreds of skilled shipyard workers across the Great Lakes, with Ohio leading the way with $51.5 million in maintenance work, followed by Wisconsin at $51 million.

"This level of investment is a testament to the strength of the U.S. shipping industry on the Great Lakes," stated Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers Association.

"Domestically produced steel will be installed on many ships by U.S. welders, and electronic equipment will be upgraded by American electricians. It is beneficial for the ships, local jobs, and the overall health of the Great Lakes region."

During this winter layup period, which began following nine and a half months of continuous operations, vessels will undergo critical maintenance. This includes upgrades to propulsion equipment, repairs to steel hull plating and welds, and improvements to crew amenities.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 3

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad

16:45

EU invests over €1.2 bln in cross-border infrastructure

16:14

New owners found for bankrupt German shipyards Nobiskrug and FSG

15:44

Norwegian authorities bring in ship suspected in Baltic Sea cable damage

15:04

Meyer Werft launches "zero4cruise" project to revolutionize cruise ship fuel cell technology

14:32

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch joint shipping network

14:22

Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

13:42

UK Dredging expands fleet with advanced water injection dredger

13:05

DEME secures €300 mln contracts for Nordlicht offshore wind farms

12:39

Rotterdam bunkering volumes down 0.9%, LNG bunkering up 52% in 2024

12:39

Port crane market projected to reach $2.7 bln by 2034