Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

The U.S.-flagged Great Lakes shipping fleet is undergoing a significant winter maintenance period, with an estimated $150 million being invested in upgrades and repairs across the region, according to MarineLink.

This investment will support hundreds of skilled shipyard workers across the Great Lakes, with Ohio leading the way with $51.5 million in maintenance work, followed by Wisconsin at $51 million.

"This level of investment is a testament to the strength of the U.S. shipping industry on the Great Lakes," stated Jim Weakley, President of the Lake Carriers Association.

"Domestically produced steel will be installed on many ships by U.S. welders, and electronic equipment will be upgraded by American electricians. It is beneficial for the ships, local jobs, and the overall health of the Great Lakes region."

During this winter layup period, which began following nine and a half months of continuous operations, vessels will undergo critical maintenance. This includes upgrades to propulsion equipment, repairs to steel hull plating and welds, and improvements to crew amenities.