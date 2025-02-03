Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean have signed a Joint Development and Collaboration Agreement with Baker Hughes, a global energy technology company, to design and produce low-carbon ammonia gas turbines, according to the company's release. The agreement was signed during the Baker Hughes Annual Meeting 2025 held in Florence, Italy.

This collaboration aims to develop a new generation of small-size turbines specifically designed for ammonia applications, leveraging Baker Hughes' expertise in gas turbine technology and Hanwha's advanced ammonia combustion system developed by PSM, its U.S.-based subsidiary.

The resulting gas turbine will be capable of operating on 100% ammonia fuel and offer dual-fuel capability with natural gas, marking a significant step towards carbon-free ship propulsion.

In September 2023, Hanwha Power Systems and Hanwha Ocean received Approval in Principle (AIP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for the application of ammonia gas turbines to LNG carriers.

Hanwha Power Systems is a global leader in eco-friendly energy equipment, providing high-quality products and services based on its proprietary technology for the design and production of high-speed rotating equipment.