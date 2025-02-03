Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) recently oversaw the successful transit of the rig ADMARINE260 through the Suez Canal, employing a specialized towing and steering operation involving three SCA tugboats, according to the company's release.

The 45-meter-long, 48-meter-wide rig, with a gross tonnage of 3543 tons, presented unique navigational challenges. To ensure safe passage under the Al-Salam Bridge, the SCA implemented measures to decrease the rig's height by increasing its draft and strategically timed the transit during the ebb tide.

The 22-hour transit commenced at the Port Said anchorage area, where the rig was connected to the main pilotage tugboat "BARAKA" for towing. Two additional SCA tugboats, "Port Said 3" and "Suez 3," were deployed to assist in steering, maintaining precise control and ensuring the rig remained centered within the Canal.

The transit was closely monitored by the Main Traffic Control Center, traffic monitoring offices in Port Said and Suez, and surveillance stations along the Canal.