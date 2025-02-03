  1. Home
2025 February 3   13:57

shipbuilding

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

Cadeler, a provider of offshore wind installation, operations, and maintenance services, announced the successful delivery of its latest jack-up wind turbine installation vessel, Wind Maker.

The vessel, delivered on schedule and within budget from the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea, marks a significant milestone in the company's fleet expansion strategy, according to the company's release.

Wind Maker is the first of two M-class wind installation vessels in Cadeler's newbuild program, designed to install the next-generation of offshore wind turbines. Its sister vessel, Wind Mover, is scheduled for delivery in Q4 2025.

Wind Maker is engineered to withstand extreme weather conditions and operate in challenging offshore wind installation sites. Equipped with a high-capacity 2,600t main crane, the vessel is designed to safely and efficiently install some of the heaviest foundations and wind turbine components. The vessel is capable of operating in water depths of up to 65 meters and is equipped with DP2 capability, enabling fast, safe, and energy-efficient transit and positioning between locations.

