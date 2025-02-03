  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

2025 February 3   14:04

shipping

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

CLdN, a provider of short sea freight shipping in northwest Europe, is offering a new pooling service to help companies comply with the FuelEU Maritime directive (FEUM), according to the company's release.

The FEUM aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector by promoting the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels. However, the use of biofuels, while significantly reducing emissions, can increase fuel costs by 50-150% compared to conventional fossil fuels.

"Biofuels are significantly more expensive and present procurement challenges for companies that do not have the ability to bunker biofuels or are irregularly sailing in EU waters. The financial penalties for not meeting the requirements of FEUM are significant," explained Jasper Meireman, Head of Shipping Operations at CLdN. "For example, a capesize vessel sailing from South America to Rotterdam could incur penalties of some $50,000 if it fails to meet the required biofuel usage."

CLdN's pooling service allows companies to pool the performance of their vessels, using the over-performance of one ship to compensate for the under-performance of others, provided the overall pooled compliance is positive. This mechanism allows companies to share the burden of compliance and incentivizes investments in more advanced technologies.

"CLdN is one of the largest short sea shipping operators in the EU," said Meireman. "We own more than 30 vessels that sail up to 2.5 million nautical miles per year, mainly in EU waters. Our fleet is already best-in-class when it comes to CO2 emission efficiency, with a weighted average fleet emissions of 39g CO2/tonne-km in 2023 – 19% better than our next-best performing short sea competitor."

Topics:

port service

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad