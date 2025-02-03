  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

2025 February 3   15:24

shipping

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

The Panamanian government has announced its decision to not renew a memorandum of understanding with China known as "The Silk Road," signed in 2017 under the previous administration, according to NewsroomPanama.

The decision follows recent discussions between Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memorandum aimed to promote cooperation between the two countries within the framework of China's Belt and Road Initiative, focusing on trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

However, concerns have been raised by the United States regarding potential Chinese influence over the Panama Canal. "The United States cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to continue its effective and growing control over the Panama Canal area," Secretary Rubio stated in a social media post.

President Mulino confirmed the decision to revoke the agreement, stating that Panama would prioritize a constructive dialogue with the United States to address concerns regarding Chinese influence in the region. He emphasized the importance of maintaining strong bilateral relations with the U.S. and reiterated Panama's commitment to the neutrality and sovereignty of the Panama Canal.

"This status quo is unacceptable and that, in the absence of immediate changes, it would require the United States to take the necessary measures to protect its rights under the Treaty," Rubio stated in a press release following his meeting with President Mulino. During his visit to Panama, Secretary Rubio toured the Panama Canal, met with Canal Authority officials, and emphasized the importance of continued cooperation between the U.S. and Panama on matters of regional security and economic development.

Topics:

Panama Canal

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad