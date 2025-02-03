  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

2025 February 3   15:42

shipping

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

The European Union has said it will “respond firmly” if the US imposes tariffs on the bloc in the latest sign of discontent with President Donald Trump’s trade tactics that are reverberating globally, according to Bloomberg.

On Friday, Trump said that he “absolutely” will impose tariffs on the EU. The European Commission and member states will discuss the possibility during a trade ministerial in Warsaw on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the commission said that the 27-member bloc was not aware at this stage of any additional tariffs being imposed on EU products, highlighting that the trade and investment relationship with the US was the biggest in the world. The use of tariffs was “hurtful on all sides,” the spokesman said, and the EU regretted Trump’s decision to impose them on Canada, Mexico and China. “The EU would respond firmly to any trading partner that unfairly or arbitrarily imposes tariffs on EU goods,” the spokesperson said. “There is a lot at stake.”

Trump’s 25% levy on goods from Canada and Mexico and 10% duties on products from China are due to take effect Tuesday and will affect products ranging from tequila to cars. Both Canada and Mexico have said they will hit back, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying Ottawa will impose 25% tariffs against C$155 billion ($106 billion) of US goods. Beijing also vowed corresponding counter-measures to be taken in response.

Tensions between the EU and the new Trump administration are already elevated after the president’s proposal to buy Greenland, which Denmark has insisted is not for sale. Mette Frederiksen, the country’s prime minister, has been drumming up support from EU allies in a bid to stand up to Trump.

Topics:

sanctions

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad