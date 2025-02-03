  1. Home
2025 February 3   16:34

hydrogen

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

EODev, a provider of hydrogen fuel cell solutions, has received Type Approval Certification (TAC) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its REXH2® marine fuel cell system, according to Bureau Veritas's release.

The REXH2®, based on Toyota's advanced PEM fuel cell technology, is a scalable "plug & play" power solution designed to meet the stringent safety and performance requirements of the maritime industry. This certification makes EODev one of only three companies worldwide to receive such approval, solidifying the REXH2® as a viable and reliable alternative for clean energy propulsion in maritime applications.

"The Type Approval Certificate represents a significant step toward making hydrogen a cornerstone of maritime decarbonization," said Yann Darmaillac, Technical Director at EODev. "It validates the reliability and safety of the REXH2® system while opening new opportunities for its deployment across a broader range of vessel types."

EODev's fuel cell technology has already been successfully integrated into several innovative maritime projects, including the Bluegame Hydrogen Support Vessels (HSV) for the America's Cup teams Orient Express Racing and American Magic, as well as the recently launched training vessel Alba in Corsica.

The first project to leverage the certified REXH2® system is PROMETEO, a 24-meter passenger vessel developed by Green Navy. Scheduled for deployment in Brittany, this innovative ship will carry 200 passengers with zero emissions, offering a sustainable and scalable solution for regional maritime transport.

"The REXH2® brings cutting-edge technology to the PROMETEO project, helping us to realize our vision for passenger vessels that meet environmental goals without compromising performance," said Charles Cardi, CEO of Green Navy.

