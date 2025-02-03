  1. Home
2025 February 3   16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

ABC has successfully completed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) of the first 12DV36 methanol dual-fuel engine for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel, Fleeming Jenkin, according to Jan De Nul's release.

In October 2023, Jan De Nul signed a contract with ABC for the delivery of four 12DV36 methanol dual-fuel engines (each with a power output of 7,200 kW). These engines are designed to operate on methanol, (bio)diesel, and HVO, making them highly fuel-flexible and compliant with the latest environmental regulations. The Fleeming Jenkin will be the first Ultra-Low Emission Vessel (ULEv EURO VI) to utilize these cutting-edge engines.

The new aftertreatment system achieved NOx emissions more than 83% below the IMO Tier III standard, a significant step towards reducing environmental impact.

The first methanol dual-fuel engines will now be shipped to the CMHI shipyard in Nantong, China, for integration into the new Fleeming Jenkin vessel.

