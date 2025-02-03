MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has just launched iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo, according to MSC's release.

This solution allows customers to track and monitor their temperature-controlled shipments in real time, from anywhere in the world. With iReefer, customers can receive real-time insights into their reefer shipments, including information on position, temperature, humidity and more. It is available via myMSC, the company’s proprietary e-business platform, or an API (Application Programming Interface).

For customers shipping high volumes of cargo, iReefer Ultimate connects directly with their system via an API (Application Programming Interface), ensuring seamless data flow. These two premium packages will go live on 1 March 2025.

MSC transports more than 1 million reefer containers every year. It has one of the world's most advanced reefer fleets, as well as dedicated teams of 1,000+ reefer experts across the world. The company’s existing portfolio of digital solutions includes MSC Smart Containers for the remote monitoring of dry cargo.

This global project involved connecting more than 210,000 reefer containers and equipping more than 500 vessels with iReefer technology. The company’s objective is to equip its entire fleet of containers and vessels with the technology in the coming years.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with almost 200,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.