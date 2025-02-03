  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

2025 February 3   17:04

shipping

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has just launched iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo, according to MSC's release.

This solution allows customers to track and monitor their temperature-controlled shipments in real time, from anywhere in the world. With iReefer, customers can receive real-time insights into their reefer shipments, including information on position, temperature, humidity and more. It is available via myMSC, the company’s proprietary e-business platform, or an API (Application Programming Interface).

For customers shipping high volumes of cargo, iReefer Ultimate connects directly with their system via an API (Application Programming Interface), ensuring seamless data flow. These two premium packages will go live on 1 March 2025.

MSC transports more than 1 million reefer containers every year. It has one of the world's most advanced reefer fleets, as well as dedicated teams of 1,000+ reefer experts across the world. The company’s existing portfolio of digital solutions includes MSC Smart Containers for the remote monitoring of dry cargo.

This global project involved connecting more than 210,000 reefer containers and equipping more than 500 vessels with iReefer technology. The company’s objective is to equip its entire fleet of containers and vessels with the technology in the coming years.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is a global leader in transportation and logistics, privately owned and founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. As one of the world’s leading container shipping lines, MSC has 675 offices across 155 countries worldwide with almost 200,000 employees. With access to an integrated network of road, rail, air, and sea transport resources which stretches across the globe, the company prides itself on delivering global service with local knowledge. MSC’s shipping line sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.

Topics:

reefer

MSC

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy

13:43

EDT Offshore and Synergy Marine Group announce Joint Venture: EDT Synergy Shipmanagement Ltd

11:22

Metacon increases its involvement in Pherousa and CO2-free, ammonia-powered deep-sea shipping

09:51

Port of Tilbury invests in LHM 550 mobile harbour crane for operational expansion

2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad