EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

EemsEnergyTerminal, a joint venture between Gasunie and Royal Vopak, has launched an open season for the storage and regassification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) at its terminal in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, according to Vopak's release.

The open season invites market parties to submit non-binding expressions of interest (EOI) for capacity at the terminal after 2027.

Developed in 2022, the EemsEnergyTerminal plays a crucial role in enhancing energy security for the Netherlands and North West Europe.

Royal Vopak is a global provider of storage and handling infrastructure for liquid and gas bulk products.