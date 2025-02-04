  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

2025 February 4   10:35

ports

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

The assessment of the hydrodynamic impact on the marine infrastructure of the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port is currently underway, according to Guram Guramishvili, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, according to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia's release.

Guramishvili, along with Zurab Sichinava, Director of Anaklia Seaport LLC, observed laboratory testing of a wave model in Copenhagen, Denmark. This testing aims to evaluate the impact of various external factors on the port's infrastructure, including waves and currents.

“As the public knows, the design and construction of the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port is currently underway," stated Guramishvili. "At the general design stage, the assessment of the hydrodynamic impact on the marine infrastructure is being carried out by modeling various external factors on a real calculation model of the breakwater.”

The testing is being conducted by Royal Haskoning DHV, a leading international engineering and design company, under a subcontract with JV Jan De Nul - Prime Concrete. Guramishvili observed the 3D virtual modeling process and reviewed key design parameters based on the simulations. Testing will continue for several days, conducted by DHI, a company specializing in laboratory research and testing in the field of water infrastructure.

In addition to the 3D wave testing, the wave water configuration and the plan for the next stage of research were agreed upon with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. The visit also included various thematic and technical seminars.

Topics:

ports

Jan De Nul

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 4

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy