Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

The assessment of the hydrodynamic impact on the marine infrastructure of the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port is currently underway, according to Guram Guramishvili, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, according to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia's release.

Guramishvili, along with Zurab Sichinava, Director of Anaklia Seaport LLC, observed laboratory testing of a wave model in Copenhagen, Denmark. This testing aims to evaluate the impact of various external factors on the port's infrastructure, including waves and currents.

“As the public knows, the design and construction of the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port is currently underway," stated Guramishvili. "At the general design stage, the assessment of the hydrodynamic impact on the marine infrastructure is being carried out by modeling various external factors on a real calculation model of the breakwater.”

The testing is being conducted by Royal Haskoning DHV, a leading international engineering and design company, under a subcontract with JV Jan De Nul - Prime Concrete. Guramishvili observed the 3D virtual modeling process and reviewed key design parameters based on the simulations. Testing will continue for several days, conducted by DHI, a company specializing in laboratory research and testing in the field of water infrastructure.

In addition to the 3D wave testing, the wave water configuration and the plan for the next stage of research were agreed upon with the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. The visit also included various thematic and technical seminars.