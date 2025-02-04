WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

WALLENIUS SOL announced the acquisition of British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines.

This strategic move will expand WALLENIUS SOL's service network, enhance its operational efficiency, and broaden its customer base, according to the company's release.

The acquisition will provide WALLENIUS SOL with access to Mann Lines' extensive customer base, adding approximately 200 new clients to its portfolio.

The combined entity will offer a wider range of services, including enhanced container services, logistics, and forwarding solutions. This includes the upcoming delivery of a new RoRo vessel designed for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

WALLENIUS SOL will expand its presence in key markets, including Estonia, Latvia, and the UK, while increasing its footprint in Finland, Germany, and the Benelux region.