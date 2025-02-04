  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

2025 February 4   11:41

shipbuilding

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

DNV, a global quality assurance and risk management company, reported that all 12 new alternative-fuelled vessel orders registered by its Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform in January 2025 were powered by LNG.

"The orderbook continues to be dominated by LNG, indicating a continuation of trends from the second half of last year," said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.

"In addition, the dominance of container vessels in the orderbook indicates that demands from cargo owners and consumers for more sustainable practices remain heavily influential in driving the uptake of alternative-fuelled vessels."

While the number of orders in January was lower than in previous months, Stefanatos noted that this follows a record-breaking year in 2024. "The overall outlook continues to be encouraging," he added. "While LNG and methanol markets are maturing, with increasing numbers of vessels being ordered and delivered, we also see that shipowners are diversifying their fuel options and exploring other fuels, such as ammonia," Stefanatos stated.

The AFI platform currently reports over 2,000 alternative-fuelled vessels in operation and on order, excluding LNG carriers.

Topics:

DNV

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 4

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance

11:52

Ship recycling activity slows amidst Chinese New Year and global tariff wars

11:18

European shipowners welcome focus on competitiveness and open trade in EU's new Compass

10:41

Höegh Autoliners celebrates naming ceremony of Höegh Australis

10:05

Iberdrola inaugurates the operation and maintenance base for the Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm in France

2025 February 2

17:01

MOL launches 'MOL Maritex' marine technology expert group centered on digital technology

15:13

Jan De Nul to install cables for German's Nordlicht 1-2 

14:51

AD Ports Group starts port and logistics operations in Luanda, Angola

13:19

Hapag-Lloyd announces its new Cross Med Express (XMX) and Black Sea Express (BSX) service

11:03

Babcock and Submarine Delivery Agency launch collaborative Submarine Availability Support Hub in Bristol

09:43

Maersk’s new eco-friendly 5,800 dwt boxship debuts in Japan

2025 February 1

16:19

Adani Ports gets EAC’s environmental clearance Vizhinjam port expansion

14:06

Elomatic expands shipowner services with acquisition of Ablemans LCS Oy