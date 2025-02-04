LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

DNV, a global quality assurance and risk management company, reported that all 12 new alternative-fuelled vessel orders registered by its Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform in January 2025 were powered by LNG.

"The orderbook continues to be dominated by LNG, indicating a continuation of trends from the second half of last year," said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.

"In addition, the dominance of container vessels in the orderbook indicates that demands from cargo owners and consumers for more sustainable practices remain heavily influential in driving the uptake of alternative-fuelled vessels."

While the number of orders in January was lower than in previous months, Stefanatos noted that this follows a record-breaking year in 2024. "The overall outlook continues to be encouraging," he added. "While LNG and methanol markets are maturing, with increasing numbers of vessels being ordered and delivered, we also see that shipowners are diversifying their fuel options and exploring other fuels, such as ammonia," Stefanatos stated.

The AFI platform currently reports over 2,000 alternative-fuelled vessels in operation and on order, excluding LNG carriers.