Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

Maritime services firm Svitzer has begun using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to power its tugboats in the Danish port of Esbjerg, replacing traditional marine fuels.

This move supports Svitzer's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

"We can only achieve this ambition by working with like-minded partners and customers," said Mathias Jonasson, managing director at Svitzer Scandinavia.

Customers utilizing Svitzer's towage services in and around the port will be subject to the company's Ecofriendly Bunker Adjustment Factor (EcoBAF), as outlined in a recent company statement.

Svitzer has been actively investing in sustainable solutions, including biofuels and battery-powered tugs. Last month, the company ordered a battery-powered tug from Turkey's Sanmar Shipyard, with delivery expected later this year.