2025 February 4   12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

Efen, Wilson Sons, Porto do Açu, and Vast Infraestrutura have received approval from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to conduct pilot tests using Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a marine fuel in Brazil, according to Fator Brasil.

This initiative will see efen import HVO for use in Wilson Sons' tugboats operating at the Port of Açu in São João da Barra, replacing traditional marine diesel. Liquid handling operations will be carried out at Açu Liquid Terminal (TLA), owned and operated by Vast Infraestrutura.

"Our expectation, after the testing period, is to expand the distribution of HVO to Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) and other offshore support vessels at the Port of Açu, fostering the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the oil and gas chain," said Rafael Pinheiro, CEO of efen.

The HVO trials will evaluate fuel efficiency, maintenance impacts, and greenhouse gas emission reductions. HVO, also known as renewable diesel or green diesel, can reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by more than 80% across its lifecycle.

Vast and Wilson Sons recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on biofuel testing for tugboats operating at Vast's T-Oil terminal within the Port of Açu. The agreement aims to develop and offer logistics infrastructure services that contribute to reducing carbon emissions. Vast is also exploring the potential use of the TLA tank structure for future storage and blending of biocomponents with marine fuels, as well as for handling other liquid products such as clear fuels, lubricants, ethanol, and chemicals.

efen: A leading supplier of fuels and maritime supply logistics services in Brazil, efen is a joint venture between bp and Prumo Logística. It operates in the port of Açu and offshore, serving the Campos, Santos, and Espírito Santo Basins. 

Wilson Sons is a leading Brazilian maritime services provider, offering a wide range of solutions to more than 5,000 customers across various sectors. 

Porto do Açu is the largest private deep-water port-industry complex in Latin America. It is managed by Porto do Açu Operations, a partnership between Prumo Logística and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International. 

Vast Infraestrutura is the leading oil transshipment company in Brazil, offering infrastructure and logistics solutions for the movement of liquids.

