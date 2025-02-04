Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

Ascenz Marorka, a provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, announced a commercial partnership with Piraeus Marine Services, a Greek company specializing in the supply of marine equipment and services. This partnership aims to strengthen Ascenz Marorka's position in the Greek market by leveraging Piraeus Marine Services' strong local presence and industry expertise.

"By combining Ascenz Marorka's end-to-end integrated maritime solutions with Piraeus Marine Services' strategic location at the heart of the Greek shipping industry and their longstanding industry knowledge, the partnership is set to deliver tailored support to shipyards, ship-owners, and operators in Greece," stated the press release.

The collaboration will prioritize solutions such as Fuel Monitoring Systems and Integrated On-Board Data Acquisition systems, aligning with Greece's focus on decarbonization and digitalization to enhance fleet management and operational efficiency.

Piraeus Marine Services is a Greek company headquartered in Piraeus. Founded in 2008, PMS has become a provider of technical services to the shipping industry, specializing in Technical Consultancy, Drydocking services, Repairs, and Spare parts equipment.

Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group's smart shipping arm, is a provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry. Ascenz Marorka offers one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers worldwide. Ascenz Marorka's portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, and Weather Routing.