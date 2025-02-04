  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

2025 February 4   13:22

ports

Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

Ascenz Marorka, a provider of digital solutions for the maritime industry, announced a commercial partnership with Piraeus Marine Services, a Greek company specializing in the supply of marine equipment and services. This partnership aims to strengthen Ascenz Marorka's position in the Greek market by leveraging Piraeus Marine Services' strong local presence and industry expertise.

"By combining Ascenz Marorka's end-to-end integrated maritime solutions with Piraeus Marine Services' strategic location at the heart of the Greek shipping industry and their longstanding industry knowledge, the partnership is set to deliver tailored support to shipyards, ship-owners, and operators in Greece," stated the press release.

The collaboration will prioritize solutions such as Fuel Monitoring Systems and Integrated On-Board Data Acquisition systems, aligning with Greece's focus on decarbonization and digitalization to enhance fleet management and operational efficiency.

Piraeus Marine Services is a Greek company headquartered in Piraeus. Founded in 2008, PMS has become a provider of technical services to the shipping industry, specializing in Technical Consultancy, Drydocking services, Repairs, and Spare parts equipment.

Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group's smart shipping arm, is a provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry. Ascenz Marorka offers one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and reliable digital platforms for ship owners and charterers worldwide. Ascenz Marorka's portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, and Weather Routing.

Topics:

port service

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 4

18:00

Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

17:36

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

17:02

AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

16:43

GTT wins tank design contract for new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

16:23

Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

15:53

Japan considers supporting $44 bln Alaska LNG pipeline to ease trade tensions with U.S.: Reuters

15:23

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

14:53

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

14:10

ReCAAP ISC issues alert following rise in armed robberies in Southeast Asia

13:02

Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships

12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance