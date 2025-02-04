  1. Home
2025 February 4   14:53

shipbuilding

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

WinGD, a provider of two-stroke marine engines, announced today that its innovative on-engine NOx reduction solution has received type approval.

The integrated Selective Catalytic Reduction (iSCR) system was successfully tested at Mitsui E&S DU (MESDU) Co.'s factory in Aioi, Japan, where three WinGD 5X52-S2.0 engines are currently under construction for bulk carriers at a Japanese shipyard.

"WinGD's unique on-engine NOx abatement solution secures IMO Tier III compliance while giving operators greater flexibility in engine room configuration and ship design," said Peter Krähenbühl, Vice President Product Centre at WinGD. "This new iteration further reduces the cost impact of NOx abatement and improves the efficiency of treatment with both existing and emerging fuels."

The iSCR system, which has undergone more than two years of service experience with a prototype version, features reduced material and production costs, a heating unit enabling operation with heavy fuel oil, and design enhancements to further minimize ammonia slip.

The type approval was granted following a successful test on January 16th, witnessed by representatives from eight leading classification societies: ABS, BV, CCS, DNV, KR, LR, ClassNK, and RINA.

The iSCR technology is currently available as an option for WinGD's 52- and 62-bore engines, including short-stroke variants, compatible with fuel oil, ammonia, and methanol.

The company will evaluate the potential for extending the technology to other engine types based on market demand.

WinGD provides two-stroke low-speed engines that set the industry standard for reliability, safety, and environmental performance. Headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland since its origin as the Sulzer Diesel Engine business in 1893, WinGD is now part of the CSSC Group.

WinGD

engine

classification

