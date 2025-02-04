Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

SOFREGAZ SAS has been awarded a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract by the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) for the development of the Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal, according to the company's release.

The project aims to bolster Jordan’s energy security by diversifying supply sources and optimizing operational costs.

SOFREGAZ SAS will leverage its expertise in LNG infrastructure and regasification to oversee the execution of the offshore regasification unit. The company's responsibilities will include ensuring technical excellence, risk management, and efficiency throughout the project.

SOFREGAZ SAS is positioning itself as a key partner in advancing Jordan’s energy resilience and energy transition, collaborating with ADC to develop sustainable and innovative energy solutions. "As a trusted partner, SOFREGAZ SAS is actively engaged in advancing Jordan’s energy resilience and energy transition, working hand in hand with Aqaba Development Corporation to develop sustainable and innovative energy solutions for the future," the release stated.