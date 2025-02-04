  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

2025 February 4   16:23

LNG

Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

SOFREGAZ SAS has been awarded a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) contract by the Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) for the development of the Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal, according to the company's release.

The project aims to bolster Jordan’s energy security by diversifying supply sources and optimizing operational costs.

SOFREGAZ SAS will leverage its expertise in LNG infrastructure and regasification to oversee the execution of the offshore regasification unit. The company's responsibilities will include ensuring technical excellence, risk management, and efficiency throughout the project.

SOFREGAZ SAS is positioning itself as a key partner in advancing Jordan’s energy resilience and energy transition, collaborating with ADC to develop sustainable and innovative energy solutions. "As a trusted partner, SOFREGAZ SAS is actively engaged in advancing Jordan’s energy resilience and energy transition, working hand in hand with Aqaba Development Corporation to develop sustainable and innovative energy solutions for the future," the release stated.

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 4

18:00

Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

17:36

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

17:02

AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

16:43

GTT wins tank design contract for new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

15:53

Japan considers supporting $44 bln Alaska LNG pipeline to ease trade tensions with U.S.: Reuters

15:23

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

14:53

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

14:10

ReCAAP ISC issues alert following rise in armed robberies in Southeast Asia

13:22

Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

13:02

Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships

12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard

14:04

CLdN offers pooling services to support FuelEU Maritime compliance

13:57

Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of new wind installation vessel

13:03

Suez Canal Authority successfully navigates large rig

12:40

Hanwha Power Systems and Baker Hughes collaborate on ammonia gas turbines

12:21

Great Lakes shipping industry invests $150 mln in winter maintenance