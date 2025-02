GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) has announced it secured a contract from Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in the first quarter of 2025 for the tank design of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The vessel, with a capacity of 180,000 m³, will be equipped with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.