Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

Viking Line's vessel, Viking XPRS, has resumed service on the Helsinki-Tallinn route following a three-week refurbishment, according to the company's release. The vessel, which carried over 1.6 million passengers last year, now offers a significantly upgraded experience, including renovated shopping and dining areas, updated interiors, and technological advancements aimed at reducing fuel consumption.

The most extensive renovation took place in the vessel’s tax-free shop, which was expanded and redesigned to offer improved functionality and visibility, particularly for cosmetics and fragrances. The ship's interiors have been refreshed with a modern design, including an overhauled entrance, new carpets, and updated cabin interiors.

In addition to the aesthetic improvements, Viking XPRS underwent significant technological updates during its dry-docking at Oresund Dry Docks in Landskrona, Sweden. The most notable upgrade is the installation of flow-control mechanisms from Finnish engineering company Elomatic. This technology reduces the vessel’s resistance, resulting in a projected five percent reduction in fuel consumption and improved passenger comfort due to decreased vibration.

Viking XPRS, built in 2008, operates 15 weekly departures from Helsinki and Tallinn, serving more passengers than any other Viking Line vessel. The vessel can carry 2,500 passengers, 736 cabins, and 220 cars.