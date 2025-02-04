  1. Home
2025 February 4   17:36

shipping

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

CMA CGM - Short Sea Lines Division has announced the launch or restructuring of three key services in the Mediterranean region, effective from week 7. These enhancements aim to improve connectivity and facilitate trade between Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

ALGAD service is being restructured, effective February 14th, 2025. This weekly service will connect Malta, Barcelona, and Djen Djen, Algeria, with a focus on providing Djen Djen market access via worldwide connections in Malta and Barcelona hubs. The 21-day rotation will utilize three 1,200 TEU vessels, calling at Malta Freeport, Barcelona BEST, and Djen Djen DP World terminal. Transit times range from 2 to 15 days depending on the specific port combination.

EGAL (Egypt Greece Algeria Line) service will commence on February 12th, 2025, from Alexandria, Egypt. This weekly service will provide direct connections between Egypt, Greece, and Algeria, with worldwide connectivity via Malta and Piraeus hubs. Four 1,400 TEU vessels will operate on a 28-day rotation, calling at Alexandria (TMT), Piraeus (PCT), Thessaloniki (THPA), Malta Freeport, and Annaba. CMA CGM highlights direct connections from Egypt, Piraeus, and Malta to Annaba, the fastest reefer transit time from Egypt to Greece, weekly frequency, and full CMA CGM operation. Transit times range from 1 to 13 days.

TMX2 (Turkey Med Express) service is being reshuffled, effective February 12th, 2025, from Aliaga, Turkey. This restructured weekly service will focus on the North Türkiye market to Italy and France, connecting to global destinations via the Malta hub. Four 1,780 TEU vessels will operate on a 28-day rotation, calling at various ports in Turkey, Malta, Italy, and France. CMA CGM highlights express shuttles with best-in-class transit times, a sustainable alternative to truck transport with reduced CO2 emissions, door-to-door intermodal solutions, and a strong intermodal network.

