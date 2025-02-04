AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

AD Ports Group has signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills, a member of Al Hazaa Investment Group, to develop a state-of-the-art grain storage and processing facility at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, according to the company's release.

The 50,000 m2 facility will have a storage capacity of approximately 300,000 metric tons. Construction is expected to be completed within two and a half years. The strategically located plot within Khalifa Port will provide Al Ain Mills with direct access to deep-water berths and port facilities. This is expected to increase the efficiency and capacity of grain storage and handling, meeting the growing demand for grain products in the GCC and beyond.

The facility is anticipated to support the UAE’s food security initiatives and contribute to regional economic growth through job creation and increased trade.