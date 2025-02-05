Lloyd's Register joins EU-funded LOWNOISER project to combat underwater noise pollution

Lloyd's Register (LR) has joined the LOWNOISER project, a €6.3 million European Union-funded initiative focused on mitigating underwater noise pollution from maritime traffic, according to LR's release.

The four-year project brings together 15 partners to develop noise reduction technologies, establish regulatory standards, and promote industry best practices for marine habitat protection.

Recognizing that underwater radiated noise from ships negatively impacts marine life, the LOWNOISER project will explore and demonstrate practical noise reduction methods applicable to both new and existing vessels.

The project will test various technologies, including air lubrication systems, low-noise gears and engine mounts, onboard monitoring systems, and distributed acoustic sensing.

Five vessels, including Ibaizabal’s Montesperanza oil tanker and HX Hurtigruten Expedition’s Roald Amundsen cruise vessel, will serve as full-scale demonstrators to validate the effectiveness of these technologies.

LR will lead work package 7, focusing on regulatory aspects and the development of guidelines for stakeholders and authorities. The organization will also contribute to other work packages, developing methods and models for underwater radiated noise and assessing the tested mitigation measures.

The LOWNOISER project consortium includes: Maritime CleanTech (Norway), VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, SINTEF Ocean (Norway), Técnicas Y Servicios De Ingeniería (Spain), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Lloyds Register (UK), Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (Spain), Ibaizabal Tankers (Spain), Alfa Laval Rotterdam (Netherlands), Vibrol (Finland), Bergen Engines (Norway), Istituto Nazionale Di Fisica Nucleare (Italy), Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche (Italy), Bureau Veritas (Portugal); and associated partner HX Hurtigruten Expeditions (Norway).