Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Aisopos' & M/T ‘Aiolos’

Capital Ship Management Corp. ('Capital') took successful delivery recently of the newbuilding vessels M/T ‘Aisopos’ (‘ΑΙΣΩΠΟΣ’) and M/t ‘Aiolos’ (‘ΑΙΟΛΟΣ’), two 115,621 dwt, eco-type crude oil/product carriers, built by New Times Shipbuilding (NTS), China.

Lloyd's Register has assigned the two sister vessels the top classification, holding the 100A1 notation. They adhere to strict construction and maintenance standards for enhanced safety and reliability in operation. Both vessels incorporate advanced technology to meet modern environmental and operational standards.

They are the first newbuild tankers ever to be installed with certified AMP (cold ironing) and are equipped with a shaft generator to improve EEDI, CII, and DFOC. The vessels are IMO EEDI Phase III compliant and LNG ready, showcasing their readiness for future energy transitions.

Additionally, they feature an energy-efficient device, including a VFD for large pumps and fans, and a high-efficiency rudder.

Capital Ship Management Corp. is a distinguished oceangoing vessel operator, offering comprehensive services in every aspect of ship management, currently operating a fleet of 32 tankers (13 VLCCs, 6 Aframaxes, and 7 MR/Handy product tankers) with a total dwt of 6 million tons approx.