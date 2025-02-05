  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ICTSI deploys hybrid RTGs at Manila Terminal, cuts emissions by up to 70%

2025 February 5   10:40

ports

ICTSI deploys hybrid RTGs at Manila Terminal, cuts emissions by up to 70%

The Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has received eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) featuring near-zero emission (NZE) technology, a first for the Philippines, according to the company's release.

The RTGs, manufactured by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (MES) of Japan, represent a significant investment in both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. The new RTGs utilize a 100-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) lithium-ion battery combined with a smaller diesel engine, resulting in a 60 to 70 percent reduction in emissions compared to conventional RTGs. The diesel engine primarily serves to charge the batteries that power the crane’s electric motors, minimizing fossil fuel reliance. Regenerative braking systems further enhance efficiency by capturing energy during braking to recharge the batteries. MICT projects the new RTGs will reduce annual fuel consumption by more than 761,800 liters, exceeding the 644,600 liters consumed by its existing hybrid RTGs. This translates to a 1.97 kiloton reduction in annual carbon dioxide emissions, aligning with MICT’s decarbonization strategy.

With the addition of these RTGs, MICT now operates the largest container-handling fleet in the Philippines, comprising 18 quay cranes and 52 RTGs. MICT is also undergoing a major expansion, including the second phase of Berth 8 construction and preparations for Berths 9 and 10. Upon completion in 2027, Berth 8 will add 200,000 TEUs in yard capacity and accommodate vessels up to 18,000 TEUs.

Topics:

ICTSI

ports

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 5

11:40

Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

11:20

Lloyd's Register launches class notation for fin stabilizers

10:09

Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Aisopos' & M/T ‘Aiolos’

09:40

Lloyd's Register joins EU-funded LOWNOISER project to combat underwater noise pollution

2025 February 4

18:00

Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

17:36

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

17:02

AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

16:43

GTT wins tank design contract for new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

16:23

Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

15:53

Japan considers supporting $44 bln Alaska LNG pipeline to ease trade tensions with U.S.: Reuters

15:23

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

14:53

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

14:10

ReCAAP ISC issues alert following rise in armed robberies in Southeast Asia

13:22

Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

13:02

Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships

12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard