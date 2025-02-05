ICTSI deploys hybrid RTGs at Manila Terminal, cuts emissions by up to 70%

The Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), has received eight hybrid rubber-tired gantries (RTGs) featuring near-zero emission (NZE) technology, a first for the Philippines, according to the company's release.

The RTGs, manufactured by Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (MES) of Japan, represent a significant investment in both operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. The new RTGs utilize a 100-kilovolt-ampere (kVA) lithium-ion battery combined with a smaller diesel engine, resulting in a 60 to 70 percent reduction in emissions compared to conventional RTGs. The diesel engine primarily serves to charge the batteries that power the crane’s electric motors, minimizing fossil fuel reliance. Regenerative braking systems further enhance efficiency by capturing energy during braking to recharge the batteries. MICT projects the new RTGs will reduce annual fuel consumption by more than 761,800 liters, exceeding the 644,600 liters consumed by its existing hybrid RTGs. This translates to a 1.97 kiloton reduction in annual carbon dioxide emissions, aligning with MICT’s decarbonization strategy.

With the addition of these RTGs, MICT now operates the largest container-handling fleet in the Philippines, comprising 18 quay cranes and 52 RTGs. MICT is also undergoing a major expansion, including the second phase of Berth 8 construction and preparations for Berths 9 and 10. Upon completion in 2027, Berth 8 will add 200,000 TEUs in yard capacity and accommodate vessels up to 18,000 TEUs.