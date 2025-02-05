  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

2025 February 5   11:40

accident

Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

The oil tanker CHRYSALIS transited the Suez Canal as part of a northbound convoy, marking its first passage since being attacked in the Red Sea last July, according to Suez Canal Authority's release.

The vessel, sailing from Sikka Port in India to Sidi Kerir Port in Alexandria, is Liberian-flagged, 249 meters long, 44 meters wide, and has a tonnage of 61,341 tons.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman, Admiral Ossama Rabiee, stated that the tanker's return "carries a strong message of reassurance regarding the positive developments witnessed in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab region, which push towards the beginning of the return of stability to the region and freedom of maritime navigation."

Rabiee emphasized the Suez Canal's continued importance for shipping lines, citing the high costs and logistical challenges of the Cape of Good Hope route, along with the increased environmental risks associated with longer voyages. He asserted that the canal remains the preferred option for major shipping lines awaiting a return to stability in the Red Sea.

Topics:

Suez Canal

tankers

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 5

11:20

Lloyd's Register launches class notation for fin stabilizers

10:40

ICTSI deploys hybrid RTGs at Manila Terminal, cuts emissions by up to 70%

10:09

Capital Ship Management takes delivery of M/T 'Aisopos' & M/T ‘Aiolos’

09:40

Lloyd's Register joins EU-funded LOWNOISER project to combat underwater noise pollution

2025 February 4

18:00

Viking Line's Viking XPRS resumes service after a three-week refurbishment

17:36

CMA CGM expands Mediterranean network with three new services

17:02

AD Ports Group and Al Ain Mills partner for major grain facility at Khalifa Port

16:43

GTT wins tank design contract for new LNG carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries

16:23

Sofregaz wins project management consultancy contract for Jordan's Sheikh Sabah LNG Terminal

15:53

Japan considers supporting $44 bln Alaska LNG pipeline to ease trade tensions with U.S.: Reuters

15:23

Bureau Veritas grants AiP for University of Queensland's "SeaFisher" offshore fish pen

14:53

WinGD's on-engine NOx reduction solution receives type approval

14:10

ReCAAP ISC issues alert following rise in armed robberies in Southeast Asia

13:22

Ascenz Marorka partners with Piraeus Marine Services to strengthen Greek market presence

13:02

Hapag-Lloyd concludes green financing of its 24 new container ships

12:41

Brazilian consortium to pilot HVO as marine fuel

12:11

Svitzer shifts to biofuel for tug operations in the Danish port of Esbjerg

11:41

LNG dominates January alternative-fuelled vessel orders: DNV

11:12

WALLENIUS SOL acquires British liner shipping and logistics provider Mann Lines

10:35

Royal Haskoning DHV сonducts hydrodynamic impact assessment on Anaklia Deep-Sea Port marine infrastructure

10:24

EemsEnergyTerminal launches open season for LNG storage and regassification

09:59

Tidal Transit and HICO secure equity funding for six new-build electric vessels

2025 February 3

18:00

South Korea invests $151 mln in green shipbuilding

17:35

India announces $2.9 bln investment to boost maritime sector

17:04

MSC launches iReefer, the most advanced container monitoring system for reefer cargo

16:34

EODev receives Type Approval Certificate from Bureau Veritas for REXH2® marine fuel cell system

16:04

ABC completes FAT for methanol dual-fuel engines for Jan De Nul's new XL cable-laying vessel

15:42

Bloomberg: EU warns US it will retaliate if Trump imposes tariffs on goods

15:24

Panama to revoke "Silk Road" agreement with China amid US concerns

14:41

Neoliner launches wind-powered vessel at the RMK Marine shipyard