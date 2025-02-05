Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

The oil tanker CHRYSALIS transited the Suez Canal as part of a northbound convoy, marking its first passage since being attacked in the Red Sea last July, according to Suez Canal Authority's release.

The vessel, sailing from Sikka Port in India to Sidi Kerir Port in Alexandria, is Liberian-flagged, 249 meters long, 44 meters wide, and has a tonnage of 61,341 tons.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman, Admiral Ossama Rabiee, stated that the tanker's return "carries a strong message of reassurance regarding the positive developments witnessed in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab region, which push towards the beginning of the return of stability to the region and freedom of maritime navigation."

Rabiee emphasized the Suez Canal's continued importance for shipping lines, citing the high costs and logistical challenges of the Cape of Good Hope route, along with the increased environmental risks associated with longer voyages. He asserted that the canal remains the preferred option for major shipping lines awaiting a return to stability in the Red Sea.