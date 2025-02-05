ONE adds Muuga to BBX Service

Ocean Network Express (ONE), a major global shipping company, has launched a new container service that includes regular calls at Muuga Harbour's HHLA TK Estonia container terminal, according to Port of Tallinn's release.

The first vessel, the Essence, docked on February 2nd, marking the start of the BBX (Baltic Bridge Express) Service. The BBX Service will operate bi-monthly, following a route of Rotterdam – Klaipeda – Riga – Muuga – Kotka – Rotterdam. This new line connects Dutch, Finnish, and Baltic ports.

The Essence has a capacity of 1,436 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and measures 168 meters in length with a gross tonnage of 17,638. The vessel is Dutch-flagged. ONE, headquartered in Singapore, operates a fleet of over 240 vessels across more than 165 shipping routes in 120 countries. In Estonia, ONE is represented by Transocean Eesti OÜ.