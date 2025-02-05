  1. Home
2025 February 5   13:52

Singapore launches largest electric supply boat

The Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), led by Kuok Maritime Group (KMG), marked the launch of its first fully electric supply boat (e-supply boat) and the keel laying of its first fully electric tug at PaxOcean Batam on February 5, 2025, according to PaxOcean's release.

These vessels are among the largest electric harbor craft designed for operation in Singaporean waters, and their development precedes Singapore's 2030 target for all new harbor craft to be fully electric or compatible with net-zero fuels.

Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive (Industry & Transformation), Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), stated, “Today, we witness the fruits of industry and researchers’ partnerships and collaboration in driving maritime decarbonisation, and advancing energy-efficient solutions for Maritime Singapore. MPA is glad to celebrate the launch of Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA)’s first fully electric supply boat and the keel lay of the electric tug, and is committed to working with industry partners like CSA to achieve Singapore’s sustainability and decarbonisation goals.”

The PXO-EXL-1 e-supply boat, a MPA Tier 1 design dual-classed by Bureau Veritas (BV) and RINA, has a payload capacity of 40 tons or 60 pallets. It is designed for energy efficiency, targeting a 60% energy savings over a conventional lighter. It can cruise at 8 knots in zero-emission mode.

The PXO-ACE-1 electric tug, a 50T bollard pull vessel supported by the MPA Maritime Innovation and Technology Fund, is the first fully electric tug to be assembled, delivered, and operated in Singapore. It incorporates advanced technologies for propulsion, energy storage, and battery management systems, and is future fuel-ready for zero-carbon fuels. The CSA will explore offtake arrangements and trial the electric supply boat in the second half of 2025.

Construction of the electric tug is expected to be completed in Q1 2026.

