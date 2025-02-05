Maersk opens Rotterdam cold store, receives first shipment

Maersk announced the completion of its new cold store in Rotterdam and the arrival of its first shipment of fresh grapes from South African fruit exporter Grape Alliance, according to the company's release.

Construction of the 35,000 sqm facility was completed in less than 18 months.

"Our cold store significantly improves the speed and reliability in refridgerated supply chains, and hence the quality of temperature sensitive and frozen products on their way to European consumers,” said Ole Trumpfheller, Managing Director of Maersk Area North Europe Continent.

Located next to the APM Terminals Maasvlakte II, the facility offers over 34,000 pallet positions and is intended to be a key component of Maersk’s integrated reefer and cold chain logistics offering for pharmaceuticals, fruits, meat, and fish in North-West Europe. The adjacent, newly expanded Star Depot allows for on-site return of empty reefer equipment.

“The proximity to the terminal allows us to offer more integrated and thus more resilient supply chain solutions right at our logistics hub in Rotterdam,” added Trumpfheller.