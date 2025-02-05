  1. Home
  ONE and LX Pantos launch joint venture for US intermodal services

2025 February 5

shipping

ONE and LX Pantos launch joint venture for US intermodal services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and LX Pantos announced the completion of their joint venture, Boxlinks LLC, according to ONE's release.

The partnership aims to provide end-to-end domestic intermodal transportation services in the United States. Boxlinks will utilize both companies’ existing relationships with major rail and trucking companies.

ONE, headquartered in Singapore, operates over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs, providing container shipping services to over 120 countries. LX Pantos, based in Seoul, South Korea, is a global logistics service provider with 380 networks worldwide.

