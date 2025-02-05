Fincantieri finalizes order for four cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

Fincantieri has finalized the order for four new cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), initially announced as a Letter of Intent on April 8, 2024, according to the company's release.

The four ships, destined for the Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) brand, will be the largest ever built for NCL, with a gross tonnage of approximately 226,000 tons.

Each ship will have over 5,100 berths, accommodating over 8,300 people including crew. The ships will be designed with a focus on comfort, technology, and sustainability features.

The vessels will be constructed at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard. Deliveries are scheduled for 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.

Fincantieri has previously built two ships for NCL, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva. Norwegian Aqua, the first Prima Plus class ship, is slated for delivery in the coming months. Three additional units are currently in design and construction phases.