Corvus Energy to supply battery system for world's first fully electric offshore vessel

Corvus Energy will provide the battery energy storage system (BESS) for the world's first fully electric offshore vessel, according to the company's release.

The vessel, an electric Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (eCSOV), is being built by Armon shipyard in Spain for UK-based shipowner Bibby Marine Ltd.

Corvus Energy will supply its Blue Whale BESS, a 25MWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery system – the largest LFP system ever deployed in a maritime project.

"This eCSOV will be the first offshore vessel that can operate fully electric for a full day and will set a new standard for future offshore vessels," said Pål Ove Husoy, VP Sales at Corvus Energy. "The unique system design incorporating both battery power and dual-fuel methanol engines will significantly reduce carbon emissions and increase energy efficiency while providing the reliability and performance needed for demanding offshore wind and renewable operations.”

The vessel will use the battery pack as its primary power source, with engines used solely for charging at a constant, optimized load. This design approach is intended to maximize efficiency, extend battery life, and reduce emissions. The vessel’s DC grid architecture and offshore charging capabilities are also designed to enhance system performance.

Corvus Energy will deliver the equipment in 2026, with the vessel scheduled to begin operations in 2027.