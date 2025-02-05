DOF Group announces two subsea contract awards in APAC region

DOF Group ASA announced the award of two subsea service contracts in the APAC region, with a combined estimated value of over USD 30 million. Both projects are scheduled for execution in 2025, according to the company's release.

The first contract, in Malaysian waters, will utilize the DSV Skandi Singapore and include saturation diving services. The vessel is expected to be engaged for approximately 30 days starting in Q2 2025.

The second contract, for construction support services in Indonesia, will deploy one of DOF's multipurpose vessels for approximately seven weeks in Q3 2025.

Both contracts include DOF’s project management, engineering, subsea, and logistics support. “These contract awards secure backlog for the APAC region with an estimated combined value of over USD 30m,” said Mons Aase, CEO of DOF Group ASA.