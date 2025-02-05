PALFINGER to equip fourth Royal Caribbean's Icon Class Ship with lifesaving appliances

PALFINGER Marine has secured a major contract with Meyer Turku shipyard to provide lifesaving appliances (LSA) for Royal Caribbean International's fourth Icon Class cruise ship, scheduled to debut in 2027, according to the company's release.

This marks PALFINGER's fourth LSA contract for the Icon Class ships, following agreements for Icon of the Seas, Star of the Seas, and the unnamed third ship.

The contract includes 18 lifeboats, each with a capacity of 450 passengers, along with 18 hydraulic pivoting davits. PALFINGER will also supply two fast rescue boat A-frame davits and two fast rescue boats.

Davits are scheduled for delivery between 2025 and 2026, with the boats following in 2026 and 2027.