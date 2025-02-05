Alfa Laval acquires NRG Marine to enhance anti-fouling solutions

Alfa Laval has signed an agreement to acquire NRG Marine, a UK-based provider of ultrasonic anti-fouling solutions, according to the company's release. The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 2025.

The move allows Alfa Laval to expand its portfolio with ultrasonic anti-fouling technology, which is considered a more sustainable option. “In the race to net zero, solutions that enhance energy efficiency and operational performance are more essential than ever,” said Sameer Kalra, President of the Marine Division at Alfa Laval. “The inclusion of ultrasonic anti-fouling technology into our portfolio is another addition to our decarbonization toolbox. By addressing the critical problem of biofouling with this advanced technique, we will enable our customers to meet both business and environmental objectives.”

NRG Marine's technology uses ultrasonic microscopic bubbles to reduce fouling and prevent new deposits. This method is designed to minimize biofouling, scaling, sludge, and deposits on critical components, offering operational and environmental benefits for the marine, oil and gas, and industrial markets.

Alfa Laval, founded 140 years ago, serves customers in 100 countries, employs over 22,000 people, and reported annual sales of SEK 63.6 billion (5.5 BEUR) in 2023. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.