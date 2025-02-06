McDermott completes offshore project in East Malaysia ahead of schedule

McDermott International, Ltd. announced the completion of transportation, installation, and commissioning for the Kikeh subsea gas lift project, awarded by PTTEP Sabah Oil Limited (PTTEP) in Q1 2024. The project, executed by McDermott’s Kuala Lumpur-based team, was completed ahead of schedule, according to the company's release.

The project, located in approximately 1,400 meters of water, involved replacing an existing gas lift riser and installing a new dynamic riser section, flowline, and two thermoplastic composite pipe jumpers.

The Kikeh field, located approximately 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Labuan Island, offshore Sabah, East Malaysia, has been in production since 2009. McDermott’s work included upgrades to maintain gas delivery to the subsea production system tied back to the Kikeh floating production storage and offloading vessel. McDermott's Kuala Lumpur office serves as a hub for the company's Subsea and Floating Facilities business line, housing an engineering center of excellence with over 1,000 employees.

McDermott is an engineering and construction solutions provider to the energy industry, operating in over 54 countries with more than 30,000 employees.