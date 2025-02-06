Tango FLNG exceeds guaranteed LNG production

The liquefaction of natural gas onboard the Tango FLNG has been monitored during the initial months of the operation, according to EXMAR's release.

The tests have proven that the actual production of LNG has exceeded the guaranteed levels, with an adjusted annual equivalent production in excess of 0.6 million ton per annum.

As previously reported, the agreement for the sale and purchase of the Tango FLNG contains a price adjustment clause related to the performance of the TANGO FLNG1.

Based on the production data, EXMAR has concluded that it is entitled to a bonus, amount of which is not yet agreed.