Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

ABS has issued a statement of maturity for Aikido Technologies' floating wind platform design, marking a further step in the technology's qualification. This follows a successful upending demonstration of the Aikido One unit, a 1:4-scale model, according to ABS's release.

The demonstration showcased the platform's ability to transition from a collapsed transportation configuration to an upright, floating state. ABS granted approval in principle for the technology in 2022 and has collaborated with Aikido throughout its development.

Aikido’s platform’s compact design aims to enable faster assembly in smaller port areas and transportation via existing barges. This could broaden the range of ports and vessels available for supporting the offshore wind industry, potentially leading to faster and lower-cost development of floating offshore wind projects.

ABS provides classification services to the maritime and offshore industries and aims to support the adoption of new technologies for more sustainable practices.